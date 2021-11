Images of Hindu women in India wading through a river full of toxic foam to observe a festival in New Delhi have gone viral on social media, prompting critcism by experts and the public about government inaction.A layer of white froth floats over the Yamuna river in east Delhi this season, as it does every year, amid peak pollution levels in the Indian capital.Environmental experts believe the Yamuna river’s toxic waste is likely to remain, even as authorities try their best, and fail, to dissuade devotees from venturing into the river.The Yamuna is a holy river, and this is the...

RELIGION ・ 50 MINUTES AGO