OUUF program online, in-person

(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday that he was scared for his life and acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in what is likely to be the pivotal testimony of his homicide trial. "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," he...
People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest...
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) — A second witness in the trial of three White men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that defendant Gregory McMichael didn't know during police interviews whether Arbery committed a crime prior to their pursuit of him. Roderic Nohilly, a police sergeant in Georgia's...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022, delivering a blow to Republicans' chances of regaining control of the chamber. Sununu, during a news conference in Concord, said he instead would seek a fourth two-year term as governor. "My responsibility is not...
A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday slammed former President Donald Trump's attempt to keep White House documents from the hands of the House committee investigating the events leading up to and on January 6. "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," district Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote. But...
Ayden Cruz and his girlfriend were in the crowd at the Astroworld festival when the crowd started surging toward the stage where Travis Scott was performing. The couple was pushed to the ground, along with 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez. "Like there was people doing anything they could to just survive," Cruz...
A sacred part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier usually visited only by presidents and foreign dignitaries is open to the public this week in honor of the 100th anniversary of the memorial dedicated to America’s unidentified war casualties. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on the hallowed...
Comments / 0