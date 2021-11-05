CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generation Climate: How the crisis made young people the adults in the room

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 5 days ago

Vanessa Nakate was 21 when deadly floods inundated vast swaths of East Africa in 2018. She didn't consider herself a climate activist at the time, but soon after that disaster she and her younger siblings and cousins decorated placards and started climate protests in her home city of Kampala, the capital...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Washington Post

Even at COP26, Democrats struggle to overcome Manchin’s stalling on climate

Last week, what with governors’ elections, Jan. 6 prosecutions and finagling over the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda in Washington, one could almost forget that a major U.N. climate conference — the “last best hope” for the world to pull itself together and avoid catastrophic climate change — was happening across the Atlantic, in Glasgow, Scotland.
ADVOCACY
WSAV News 3

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Sherwood Gazette

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Obama tells young people to stay angry on climate fight

Barack Obama has called for young people to "stay angry" in the fight against climate change, but warned that they "can't be too pure" for politics. The former US president said "the US is back" under Joe Biden's leadership, and scolded China and Russia for failing to show up at the COP26 climate summit.
POTUS
AFP

Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

A bit of coral shimmers like gold in a US lab as part of urgent work to help the species protect itself from climate change, an effort even skeptical experts see as sadly justifiable. Climate change is altering the environment too quickly for that to work.
SCIENCE
globallandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Peoples Must be Central to Tackling the Climate Crisis

By David Kaimowitz, Senior Forestry Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Manager, Forest and Farm Facility. As leaders from around the globe gather for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), it is vital that they recognize two important facts. The first is that we cannot reach climate goals without protecting and sustainably managing the carbon-absorbing forests that cover a third of the Earth’s land surface.
ENVIRONMENT
sunflower-alliance.org

Poor People’s Campaign Climate Crisis Event, November 14

Hear from Black and Indigenous leaders about the ways the ecological crisis of climate change is creating a “perfect storm” of interlocking injustices, including poverty, racism, militarism, and religious nationalism. Join the California Poor People’s Campaign for a webinar featuring:. Tom Goldtooth, Chair of the Indigenous Environmental Network. William Barber...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pope calls for ‘radical’ solutions on climate crisis to give ‘concrete hope’ to future generations

Pope Francis has called for “radical decisions” to be made in tackling the climate crisis as the start of the Cop26 summit approaches. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, the head of the Catholic Church discussed issues such as the environment, coronavirus and the economy.The Pope said both climate change and the pandemic have exposed the world’s “deep vulnerability” and had “raised numerous doubts and concerns about our economic systems and the way we organise our societies”.He added: “These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy. At...
ENVIRONMENT
sandiegouniontribune.com

Column: These people are bearing the brunt of California’s climate crisis

When smoke appears on the horizon, Maria Salinas wants to run. She knows California’s wildfires mean working in the fields as ash rains down and asthma closes off her airways. “When you spit, the saliva is black,” Salinas, a 41-year-old Indigenous farmworker and activist, told me outside the tin house...
CALIFORNIA STATE
World Economic Forum

Climate talks will fail without more young people's voices

Young people are the least to blame for climate change – and the most vulnerable to its effects. Meaningful collaboration with young people on this issue is absolutely crucial. Here's how to ensure their voices are heard. Of the world’s 1.8 billion young people aged between 10-24, Greta Thunberg is...
ENVIRONMENT

