The Siuslaw Vikings will advance to the playoffs after defeating Banks last night. Coach Kari Blake says despite the win there were some issues. Blake says it was a slow start filled with errors on the part of the team as they struggled to keep up tempo. The Vikings won in 4 sets 25-17, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-21. Hayden Muller led the team with 43 digs and 10 assists. Brynlee Manues led with 6 aces, Rhianna Lane had 6 blocks and Mylee Blake led with 17 kills. Siuslaw will play North Marion Friday night at 5:30. The Huskies are 9-1 in league play and 12-6 overall.

14 DAYS AGO