Dick Vermeil, the legendary football coach and Chester County resident who led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XV, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in a close-knit community in Calistoga, Calif., where many families were immigrants from Tuscany and Italy’s Napa Valley and brought an interest in wine with them. He also discussed his passion for football and walking on to the team at San Jose State, which had a good program for teaching physical education and coaching.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO