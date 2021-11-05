3 displaced after fire breaks out in North Attleboro apartment building

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people have been displaced by a fire that broke out inside a North Attleboro apartment complex Thursday night, according to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot.

Firefighters responded to the Royal Park Apartments on East Washington Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a fire in one of the buildings.

Upon their arrival, Chabot said firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire pouring from two balconies on the second and third floors.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other unit, according to Chabot.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape safely. Chabot said the three residents that live in the third-floor apartment have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The residents living in second-floor unit were able to return to their apartment once the fire was extinguished, Chabot added.

“These residents are extremely fortunate that this incident occurred earlier in the night while they were still awake, giving them the opportunity to escape and quickly report the fire to us,” Chabot said. “Thanks to their quick actions, we were able to stop the fire from spreading further into additional units and onto the roof.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, Chabot believes the fire started on one of the affected balconies.

