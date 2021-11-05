CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

3 displaced after fire breaks out in North Attleboro apartment building

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzsUc_0cnSL2SI00

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people have been displaced by a fire that broke out inside a North Attleboro apartment complex Thursday night, according to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot.

Firefighters responded to the Royal Park Apartments on East Washington Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a fire in one of the buildings.

Upon their arrival, Chabot said firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire pouring from two balconies on the second and third floors.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other unit, according to Chabot.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape safely. Chabot said the three residents that live in the third-floor apartment have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The residents living in second-floor unit were able to return to their apartment once the fire was extinguished, Chabot added.

“These residents are extremely fortunate that this incident occurred earlier in the night while they were still awake, giving them the opportunity to escape and quickly report the fire to us,” Chabot said. “Thanks to their quick actions, we were able to stop the fire from spreading further into additional units and onto the roof.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, Chabot believes the fire started on one of the affected balconies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Attleborough, MA
North Attleborough, MA
Accidents
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
North Attleborough, MA
Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

State police investigating deadly crash on I-95 in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m., troopers from both the Wickford and Hope Valley Barracks, as well as members of the Hope Valley, Exeter, and West Greenwich Fire Departments, were called to a three vehicle crash on I-95 […]
EXETER, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Weather#Accident#The Royal Park Apartments#The American Red Cross#Wpri Com
WPRI 12 News

Cleanup underway after tornadoes cause damage to parts of RI

NORTH KINGSOTWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The cleanup is underway after a severe and fast-moving storm resulted in three tornadoes in Rhode Island on Saturday evening. It caused trees and wires to come down and power outages across the state. At one point, National Grid said there were 11,000 customers in Rhode Island without power. As […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy