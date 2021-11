Q. I have a question about using “stop orders” for my stocks and ETFs. I always had them set at 10% and when COVID hit, almost everything sold. It’s okay and I was able to buy them back at lower prices, but I got hit with capital gain taxes and ended up paying $92,000 combined to the IRS and the state. Ouch! Do you agree with using “stop orders” and do you think 10% loss is a good number to set them at? I’m 66, retired and nobody feels sorry for me. If you have those kinds of gains it’s not like you’re in a bread line. I just hate giving money to the government. Plus, my Medicare premiums will probably go up because of the extra income.

