We hear a lot of talk about money in regard to Marlington – what a new building may have cost and how repairs to the three buildings are a better deal – a mere $6 million. And even though we’ve already seen that it has cost more than $6 million due to abatement costs to-date of over $60,000 in one building, an electrical upgrade of $122,000 in another building, and the uncertainty of how the $4.7 million loan will be repaid since Nexus monies are coming in at 38% of the original estimate, there is something else to be considered: the unseen cost.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO