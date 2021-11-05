CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Dell Latitude 9420 2-in-1 Review: The top-end Dell business notebook struggles to deliver

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell’s Latitude 9000 series of business laptops is the best that the company has to offer. Along with Intel 11th-generation processors, the Dell Latitude 9420 2-in-1 comes with a QHD+ screen standard, and it has interesting features like an automatic privacy guard on the camera. It’s also got Dell...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (S2722DZ) review

While the pop-up webcam may be the standout feature of the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor, the device offers a wide variety of ports and adjustability for those looking to upgrade their work from home setups. Dell also included a number of other features including a built-in low blue light screen, noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers so that remote workers have everything they need to be productive all in one place.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Precision#Notebook#Audio Jack#Dell Latitude 9420#Qhd#Expresssign#Expressconnect#Expressresponse#Intelligent Audio#Graphicsintel#Anti Smudge#Super Low Power#Premium Speaker
laptopmag.com

Dell Black Friday deals 2021 preview

Dell's Cyber Sale continues this week with early Black Friday deals online. The PC maker's sitewide sale offers significant discounts on the Dell and Alienware laptops, monitors, and peripherals. For a limited time, take advantage of holiday doorbusters on our favorite Dell mainstream and gaming machines. As part of the...
SHOPPING
Dealerscope

New Dell Latitude Rugged Laptops Ideal for Outside Work

Laptops have become a growing necessity in the workforce, even for people who work outside. People who work in a harsh outside environment, like construction workers, need particularly durable laptops. With this in mind, Dell has announced the release of two new laptops, the Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme. The Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptops are designed to withstand harsh environments while maintaining the highest levels of performance and connectivity. These laptops have gloved multi-touch capable screens, so workers wearing gloves because they are working with wires or chemicals, don’t have to remove anything to operate them. Each laptop weighs less than 6 pounds, with the Latitude 5430 Rugged at 4.35 pounds and the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme at 5.11 pounds. This makes them portable enough to travel between jobs.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 review: Is it better than the Dell XPS 15?

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 was built for professionals with heavy workloads, but the 16-inch laptop is best suited for a narrower consumer segment. Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 deals. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme... Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme... Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme... Show More...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Country
China
TechRadar

Dell XPS 15 OLED (2021) review

Its beefier specs aren’t the only compelling reasons to invest in this admittedly expensive laptop. The glorious 3.5K OLED screen is an even more compelling one. The Dell XPS 15 OLED (2021) is proof that Dell never fails to keep up with the times. This year, the Dell XPS 15...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review

The Dell Inspiron 16 features solid performance, decent battery life and a 3K display, but it doesn't have the best keyboard. Finding an affordable laptop with decent specs is a tough job, but the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus could be exactly what you're looking for. The Dell Inspiron 16 packs...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Dell spins off VMware in $64bn software push

In one of the largest corporate spin-offs ever seen, Dell Technologies has revealed it will let go of its 81% stake in virtualization giant VMware, to essentially help create an independent publicly traded software company that boasts of a stock market value of nearly $64 billion. News of the demerger...
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Strategy Analytics: Dell grew notebook shipments 50% YoY in Q3 2021

2020 was a bumper year for PC manufacturers, due to the Work from Home movement, but the return to work push in 2021 and chip shortages led us to expect that the good times will be over for hardware companies. Today Strategy Analytics reported that we could not be more...
ECONOMY
windowscentral.com

Dell and Lenovo prosper amid strong Q3 2021 notebook PC demand

Strategy Analytics has a new report on how notebook PCs fared in Q3 2021. Dell and Lenovo continued to have strong performance, as did Apple, though Chromebooks didn't quite replicate the success of prior quarters' figures. Overall, the notebook PC market was able to achieve 8% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Global...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

VMware completes its spinoff from Dell

VMware Inc. today became an independent company after completing its spinoff from former parent company Dell Technologies Inc., a move that has been in the works for several quarters. VMware, which has a market capitalization of more than $63 billion as of this morning, is a top provider of software...
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Cyber Security Deal Tracker Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, HP, Dell

This report focuses on global Cyber Security Deal Tracker market and is intended to provide the investors with information and best-practices on how to compete and sustain the markets in their respective national markets. The report is structured around the dynamics of the market. It presents the comprehensive approaches required to transform the market, improve market position, and overcome market challenges.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

VMware is almost ready to break free from Dell

Nearly 18 years after it was first acquired by EMC, VMware is set to become an independent vendor again later on Monday after it completes a much-anticipated spinoff from Dell. And if you listen to VMware president Sumit Dhawan discuss the potential ahead, it's like the company was a princess...
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Surface Pro 9: Release date, specs, and everything you need to know

Microsoft has only just launched the Surface Pro 8, and it’s quite a fantastic device. Bringing big new features like Thunderbolt and a 120Hz display, it’s easily one of the best Surface devices ever, and one of the best laptops you can buy right now, too. But it’s never too early to look into the future, and some of us are already thinking about the Surface Pro 9.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

HP Chromebook x2 11 review: A tough value proposition

When HP unveiled the Chromebook x2 11, there was a considerable amount of excitement in the Chrome OS community. It’s been quite awhile since we’ve seen a Chrome tablet with a high-resolution display, premium build, and a usable aspect ratio. Of course, there were still plenty of questions about the internals. The HP Chromebook x2 11 runs the Snapdragon 7c chip inside, which was less than impressive in my review of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. Still, I had some hope that perhaps HP could pull off some software optimization to improve the overall performance on this beautiful tablet. So, is the best Chrome OS tablet you can buy? The answer is a bit complicated and depends on when and where you buy it.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy