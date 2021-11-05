Dell Latitude 9420 2-in-1 Review: The top-end Dell business notebook struggles to deliver

Laptops have become a growing necessity in the workforce, even for people who work outside. People who work in a harsh outside environment, like construction workers, need particularly durable laptops. With this in mind, Dell has announced the release of two new laptops, the Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme. The Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptops are designed to withstand harsh environments while maintaining the highest levels of performance and connectivity. These laptops have gloved multi-touch capable screens, so workers wearing gloves because they are working with wires or chemicals, don’t have to remove anything to operate them. Each laptop weighs less than 6 pounds, with the Latitude 5430 Rugged at 4.35 pounds and the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme at 5.11 pounds. This makes them portable enough to travel between jobs.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO