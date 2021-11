A top Thai court ruled Wednesday that speeches by three protest leaders calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow the country's monarchy, potentially opening the way to treason charges against them. Thailand's super-wealthy royal family wields enormous influence in society and is shielded from criticism and scrutiny by draconian royal defamation laws that carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge. During major street demonstrations in August last year Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, widely known by the nickname "Rung", read out a list of 10 demands including more transparency of royal finances and the abolition of lese-majeste laws. The controversial speech and others by two other protest leaders -- lawyer Anon Numpa and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok -- at the Thammasat University rally tested the boundaries of free speech in Thailand.

PROTESTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO