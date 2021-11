The Jersey City Council looks set to have a runoff for the Ward C seat. Image credit: James Andrews1 / Shutterstock.com. Although this year’s elections in Jersey City are now a thing of the past, one final election looks to take place with a runoff in Ward C, as an incumbent will have to defend his seat from a challenger following a three-way race for the Journal Square-based City Council seat.

