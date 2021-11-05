CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’ (review)

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that laptop from “You’ve Got Mail.” So it’s not at all surprising if he’s the first guy on the list for your post-apocalyptic film...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
PETS
theplaylist.net

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks & His Post-Apocalyptic Robot Mostly Elevate A Mixtape Of A Movie

“Finch” arrives on Apple TV+ under the banner of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment – indeed, one of the first things we see is the “E.T. moon” logo – and one of its credited executive producers is frequent Amblin partner Robert Zemeckis. These credits are a tip at the throwback vibe they’re going for; the director is “Game of Thrones” alum Miguel Sapochnik, but he’s going for something of the twinkly magic of Spielberg and Zemeckis’s ‘80s and ‘90s output. This is nothing particularly new; the reanimation of said vibe has, via films like “Super 8” and shows like “Stranger Things,” basically become its own genre (whether the material fits it or not). “Finch” is noteworthy for the addition of another key player of the era: Tom Hanks, who has collaborated several times with both Spielberg and Zemeckis.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivor Powell
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Tom Hanks
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
KING-5

Watch Tom Hanks meet a cute dog during an interview about 'Finch'

SEATTLE — Need one more reason to love Tom Hanks?. More specifically, one dog – Seamus, a rescue animal who plays Hanks’ faithful companion in the post-apocalyptic drama “Finch.”. The Apple TV+ film follows a scientist and introvert (Finch) struggling to survive after a solar flare wipes out countless lives,...
SEATTLE, WA
KICK AM 1530

Tom Hanks New Movie ‘Finch’ Begins in Post-Apocalyptic St. Louis

I just watched the new Tom Hanks movie "Finch". It's an excellent flick which has an unexpectedly local connection. It begins in a post-apocalyptic St. Louis. Seriously. I hate spoilers and advise you watch this yourself if you have the ability to. "Finch" just became available on Apple TV+. However, I can give you the initial backstory which really doesn't give anything vital away and that's the fact that "Finch" begins in a (hopefully) future St. Louis after it has been devasted by a cataclysmic event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Dog#Universal#Apple Tv
ktvo.com

Review: Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is a post-apocalyptic tale laced with hope and wonder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Set against a post-apocalyptic landscape, Finch builds a robot to take care of his dog and rediscovers his humanity in the process. Review: If you’re expecting a review filled with references to “Cast Away,” a film that sees Tom Hanks stranded on an island befriending a volleyball, this is the only one you’re going to get. “Finch” and “Cast Away” are similar only in that they star Hanks.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FINCH Review: Tom Hanks Shines In A Heartwarming Tale About Life, Death and Everything In Between

A little over two decades since acting opposite a volleyball in the Robert Zemeckis classic Cast Away (a performance which earned him his fifth out of six Oscar nominations), America’s dad Tom Hanks is back with a pair of unique co-stars in Finch (formerly known as BIOS), a heartwarming post-apocalyptic tale from Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, in which the legendary actor finds himself sharing center stage with a dog and a robot.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Finch review – Tom Hanks takes his dog and robot out on the road

What would post-apocalyptic chiller The Road look like if it starred Tom Hanks opposite an adorable robot? A bit like this strange, sentimental sci-fi on Apple TV+ – co-written by veteran British producer Ivor Powell (who worked on Ridley Scott’s Alien and Blade Runner) and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Well, it undoubtedly boasts some amazing visual effects work.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
screenanarchy.com

Review: FINCH, Tom Hanks Brightens a Bleak Future

Tom Hanks stars as the one person you would want to survive the Apocalypse. Miguel Sapochnik directs the sci-fi road trip, soon to stream on Apple TV+. It's the end of the world as we know it. Finch. The film will begin streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, November...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Gets His Chappie in Inconsistent Yet Charming Sci-Fi Drama

Listen closely while watching Finch and you can almost hear a studio exec’s elevator pitch. It’s certainly apparent in every single frame of the film, almost to a tee designed to live up to the proposition of being “Turner and Hooch meets Cast Away in a post-apocalyptic future.” This might be a reductive way to view the latest effort from veteran TV director Miguel Sapochnik, making his first feature-length effort in more than a decade––but the filmmaker is at least self-aware enough to know his film is at its most palatable when coasting by on this familiar charm. Finch is a vehicle designed for Hanks in the very sense that it wants you to think of it as the connective tissue between those two former glories, even as it plainly struggles to reach their modest heights.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks talks Finch in featurette for Apple TV+ sci-fi

With Finch set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, a featurette has been released for the sci-fi drama which sees star Tom Hanks discussing his character, his journey and his relationship with his dog Goodyear and robot companion Jeff; take a look here…. In “Finch,” a man, a robot...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Finch review: Tom Hanks goes to the future in yet another of his middle-of-the-road star vehicles

Dir: Miguel Sapochnik. Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones. 115 minutes. Not even Tom Hanks’s signature kindliness can conceal the fact that we’ve seen a lot of Finch before. The ransacked supermarkets, the lawless scavengers, the roads and cityscapes coated in golden sand – it imagines a post-apocalyptic hellscape much like every other post-apocalyptic hellscape Hollywood has dreamt up in recent years.
MOVIES
Variety

Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Finch Star Tom Hanks Details the Unconventional and Emotional Exploration of the Apocalypse

When most fans think of Tom Hanks' body of work, they think of his heartwarming comedies or his powerful dramatic performances, with his reputation not always being associated with gripping genre films. His new film Finch does bring with it inherent terror and unsettling situations, given that it unfolds after a cataclysmic solar event, but the insular nature of the story and his character's quest to merely accomplish one important goal offers audiences a much more human interpretation of a disastrous event, in addition to delivering the expected elements of such a genre film. Finch starts streaming on Apple TV+ on November 5th.
MOVIES
wiartonecho.com

In Finch, Tom Hanks tackles the apocalypse in traditional laid-back fashion

There was a time when every new Tom Hanks movie – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood say, or The Post , or even a stinker like The Circle – was a cinematic event. But that was a pandemic ago. Since COVID, Hanks has been regularly coming to a streaming service near you, whether Netflix (the excellent News of the World ) or Apple TV+ (the so-so Greyhound ).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy