Developers of BoostSwap, the Boost ecosystem’s smooth, user-friendly swap and their popular native token Boost Coin have reached another huge milestone. As the Boost community awaits the release of their highly anticipated Boost DeFi app in mid-November, the Boost ecosystem recently announced their alliance with a major crypto hedge fund, NZT Capital. NZT Capital is a crypto-catalyst company composed of a team of leaders of innovative sectors in Latin America that acknowledge the massive potential in blockchain technology. NZT Capital has committed to monthly injections and will help the Boost community to continue to soar to the top. The NZT Capital team in collaboration with Boost’s team of blockchain experts is monumental.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO