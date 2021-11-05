CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private equity firm BPEA hires Goldman to sell HCP Packaging -sources

By Kane Wu
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has hired Goldman Sachs to sell Shanghai-based HCP Packaging, which could fetch more than $1.5 billion, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

HCP is a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of cosmetic packaging containers, with 11 offices and more than 250 clients worldwide, according to its website.

Goldman Sachs has begun approaching potential buyers and a formal process is expected to start soon, two of the people, who declined to be named as the information is confidential, said.

HCP, founded in 1960 in Taiwan, has estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of slightly over $100 million for 2021, one of the sources said.

A number of private equity assets have been sold this year at more than 15 times or even 20 times EBITDA, sources close to the transactions have said.

BPEA and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. HCP did not respond to a request for comment.

HCP was bought by BPEA from U.S. private equity firm TPG in December 2015 for $775 million, Reuters reported at the time.

BPEA invited bids for HCP in early 2020, but the sale plan was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the situation said.

The latest attempt to sell HCP coincides with a record amount of private equity cash and pent-up demand for strategic exits and investments among buyout firms.

Private equity-backed deals in Asia Pacific (including Japan) for 2021 have already hit an annual record, totalling $188 billion as of last week, Refinitiv data showed.

BPEA on Tuesday announced a deal to buy business services firm Tricor Group from Permira for $2.76 billion.

In August, it picked Carlyle Group to buy its Indian IT services firm Hexaware Technologies in a $3 billion deal, Reuters reported at the time.

AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
The Day

Equity firm to acquire Pawcatuck manufacturer Davis-Standard

The New York-based middle-market private equity firm Gamut Capital Management announced Tuesday it has signed a "definitive agreement" to acquire Davis-Standard, a manufacturer based in the Pawcatuck area of Stonington. Gamut is acquiring Davis-Standard from the private equity platform ONCAP, which acquired Davis-Standard in early 2012 from stockholders represented by...
STONINGTON, CT
plasticsnews.com

Davis-Standard to get new private equity owners

Machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC is set to change hands from one private equity owner to another. New York-based Gamut Capital Management said in a Nov. 9 news release that it had inked a definitive agreement to purchase Davis-Standard and its affiliates from Oncap, the middle-market private equity platform of Onex.
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

Science Based Targets initiative calls on private equity firms to set climate goals

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on Monday sought to extend its reach into the investment community, with the launch of new tailored guidance to help private equity firms set credible decarbonization goals for their operations and portfolios. The launch came as the group announced the first six private equity...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Equity Firm#Hcp#Carlyle Group#Hcp Packaging#Ebitda#Refinitiv Data#Tricor Group#Indian#Hexaware Technologies
WTAJ

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates […]
BUSINESS
just-food.com

Australian poultry firm Hazeldene’s ‘gives up stake to private equity’

Australian poultry producer Hazeldene’s reportedly plans to sell a majority stake to Melbourne-based private-equity firm BGH Capital. While neither of the two companies responded to Just Food’s request for confirmation and comment on the proceedings, ABC News referenced a statement from Hazeldene’s CEO Mark Heintz, acknowledging the family-owned business would retain a share.
INDUSTRY
Bisnow

Private Equity Becomes The Lender Of Choice For London Development

Two major new London developments were backed by private equity firms this week. South Street Asset Management said contracts have been exchanged with private equity investor Henderson Park to secure the funding and delivery of 101 Whitechapel High Street in east London, an office-led redevelopment scheme adjacent to Aldgate East underground station.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Selling the Australian Dollar is one of Goldman Sachs' Top Trades for 2022

The Australian Dollar is a sell in 2022 say strategists at Goldman Sachs in a "Top Trade Ideas for 2022" strategy note. The Aussie is seen as being particularly vulnerable against the Canadian Dollar and Mexican Peso, against which the investment bank is looking to sell. A sell recommendation on...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

GE to split into three companies; shares jump 15%

(Reuters) – General Electric said on Tuesday it would spilt into three public companies, as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a share price battered over several years. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was...
STOCKS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Medina live-events company draws investment from N.Y. private equity firm, Gray Television

An investor group led by New York private equity firm Seaport Capital is backing a live-events entertainment company headquartered in Medina. The group, which includes TV station owner Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) of Atlanta, said in a news release that it's providing an undisclosed amount of growth capital to the local business, Family Entertainment Holdings LLC, described as "a diversified, family-oriented entertainment holding company that seeks to develop successful live event formats and other entertainment intellectual property." Live-events industry veteran Ken Hudgens will lead Family Entertainment Holdings as CEO, according to the release. Three other executives with experience in live events — Eric Cole, Tim Murray and Grant Reeves — will be part of the leadership team.
MEDINA, OH
Fortune

GE will split itself into 3 companies, marking the end of the conglomerate for good

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Electric Co. will split into three separate companies, breaking up the once-mighty conglomerate into businesses focused on health care, power and aviation. The health care division will be spun off in early 2023, according...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Inmarsat deal gives private equity partial win

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like its satellites, Inmarsat keeps going round and round in circles. The telecommunications firm, which started life in the 1970s as a system to locate shipping distress signals, is returning to public markets via a $7.4 billion cash-and-shares offer from U.S. rival Viasat (VSAT.O). The deal comes only two years after it left the London Stock Exchange’s orbit in a $6.1 billion buyout by Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus and two Canadian pension funds.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Growth In Equities Goes To Smaller Firms: A Bullish Sign

Markets continue to see increased demand for risky assets thanks to several fundamentally positive news at once, from solid labour market data and the adoption of a support package to hopes for a covid-19 pill from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). A rally in equities is getting underway in the US markets, with...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Dallas private equity firm acquires 5 luxury hotels for $551 million

The San Ramon Marriot was among a portfolio of hotels bought by Lone Star Funds, the buyer and seller announced this week. Lone Star, a Dallas private equity firm, paid a total of $551 million for a five-hotel portfolio that included the 368-room hotel. The seller was Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST), a Bethesda, Maryland-based hospitality REIT.
SAN RAMON, CA
milwaukeesun.com

Goldman Sachs-backed Russian firm makes a hit IPO in New York

Real estate database Cian raised over $290 million in an initial public offering this week, paving the way for several other intriguing Russian listings. Cian's American Depositary Shares (ADS) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange on Friday. In their debut in New York, Cian's ADS opened 8.7% above the initial price of $16 per share. The listing price put the company's valuation at $1.1 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
institutionalinvestor.com

Private Equity Now Accounts for 30% of M&A Activity

Private equity firms are playing a larger role than ever in merger and acquisition deals, according to a report by Ernest & Young. Private equity activity now represents 30 percent of the M&A market, surpassing the prior peak of 25 percent in 2006, according to the report, which is expected to be released Friday. Throughout the first three quarters of 2021, private equity firms were involved in $868 billion worth of acquisition deals globally, “putting the industry well within striking distance for its first trillion-dollar year on record,” EY said.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Trinity Industries strikes $375 million deal to sell highway guardrail line of business to NYC private equity firm

Trinity Industries will sell its highway safety manufacturing arm to New York City-based Monomoy Capital Partners for $375 million, marking the public company’s most recent move as it executes a three-year strategic plan to optimize its fleet, operations and balance sheet. The Dallas-based railcar product and service provider is exiting...
ECONOMY
