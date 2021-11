No one would’ve predicted it at the start of the season, but it could be the end of Penn State women’s soccer’s Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello era as early as this Sunday. Despite boasting one of the most experienced rosters in the nation, the Nittany Lions are hanging on by a thread going into the Big Ten Tournament. Erica Dambach’s squad went 5-5 in the conference’s regular-season slate, which was a far cry from the projected No. 1 her team received in August.

PENN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO