Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 DAYS AGO