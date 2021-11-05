CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Gusty Saturday means rip currents

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
ABC7 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
Fort Myers and Cape Coral were the big winners for rain in Lee County, while southern Collier county also got big rain totals Friday.

The cold front that brought the storms sill brings rain to Southwest Florida tonight and after it passes through by Saturday morning, it will be gusty and mostly cloudy, especially by the beaches.

With the gusty breeze, rip currents will be a high risk on Saturday, so stay out of the Gulf of Mexico. Wind turns to the north by Monday, reducing the risk of rip currents.

Cooler temperatures come this weekend too and hang around for early next week, so you may need a jacket at night!

