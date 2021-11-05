CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Asia LNG prices slip below $30/mmBtu as supply improves in Europe

By Jessica Jaganathan
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkcPI_0cnSHDwC00

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell for a third straight week, as improved gas supply in Europe reduced the competition for LNG in Asia, though losses were limited by fresh demand from Pakistan and Turkey.

The average LNG price for December delivery into Northeast Asia fell to $29.50 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), down $1.50 or about 5% from the previous week, industry sources said.

European wholesale gas prices fell this week after flows from Russia through the Yamal pipeline resumed after a five-day pause.

LNG cargoes were also sold from Oman and Australia in the spot market, the sources said.

Chevron has completed maintenance at its Wheatstone LNG plant in Western Australia, with cargo exports expected to go up in the fourth quarter.

Still, ongoing issues at Freeport LNG’s plant in Texas, where feedgas to the plant fell to its lowest since September, are supporting prices in Asia, traders said.

Spot demand continues to be firm with some Chinese buyers scouting the market for cargoes for delivery in winter, one of them said.

Pakistan LNG is seeking two cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term suppliers cancelled delivery of cargoes, sources have said.

Turkish state energy company Botas is seeking nine LNG cargoes for delivery in December, January and February, an industry source said, adding that the tender closed on Nov. 4.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) earlier this week sought a cargo for delivery in December while Japan’s Hokkaido Gas was seeking a cargo for delivery in winter, industry sources said.

Temperatures are expected to fall below normal in Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai over the next two weeks, weather data from Refinitiv Eikon showed, which could also boost demand for the super-chilled fuel further.

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

US coal price hits 12-year high, threatening more energy inflation

U.S. coal prices surged to the highest in more than 12 years, threatening to bloat America’s already soaring electricity bills and signaling the dirty fuel isn’t get phased out anytime soon. Prices for coal from Central Appalachia climbed more than $10 last week to $89.75 a ton on the spot...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Energy markets have cooled off in recent weeks, and a deeper setback in crude oil prices is possible before the rally resumes. A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00. According to the...
TRAFFIC
kdal610.com

Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59 a barrel, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.21 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Gas Prices#Mmbtu#Lng#British#European#Chevron#Wheatstone#Freeport Lng#Chinese#Pakistan Lng#Turkish#Botas#Hokkaido Gas
CNBC

Energy markets could see a 'series of crunches' as demand grows, oil expert Dan Yergin says

There is a disconnect between the "realities of the dynamics of the [oil] market" and the policies that are being implemented, said Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit. International oil companies are under pressure to cut investments into traditional energy production at a time when demand for oil is growing, and that has led to "preemptive underinvestment" in supply, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
Reuters

Spain's cement exports drop 14% in October, hit by power prices

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s cement exports fell 14.2% in October from the same month last year, hit by surging electricity prices that are driving up production costs and slowing plant activity, industry group Oficemen said on Tuesday. Some 580,966 tonnes were exported in October, about 96,157 fewer than...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain despite firmer crude prices

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asia's refining profit margins for jet fuel inched higher on Tuesday, despite firmer feedstock crude prices, as improving airline capacity in several markets across the region provided support. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel climbed to $10.12 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $10.03 per barrel a day earlier. Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines rose 1.4% to 76.4 million seats this week, which is about 28% lower compared with their levels for the corresponding period in pre-pandemic 2019, aviation data firm OAG found. China's flight capacity rose 0.8% in the week to Monday, while seat capacity in Japan and South Korea this week were up 0.7% and 2.8% respectively, the OAG data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, however, slipped to 15 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, reflecting limited buying interest in the physical market. The jet cash differentials were at a 29-cent premium on Monday. INDIA GASOIL DEMAND - India's gasoil demand contracted by about a fifth during the first fifteen days of November from the pre-COVID levels, after a festive season led brief recovery last month, preliminary sales data of state-run refiners showed. - Gasoil consumption totalled 2.43 million tonnes between Nov. 1-15, a decline of about 15.3% from last year and down 19.35% from the same period in 2019, the data showed. TIGHT OIL MARKET - Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, the chief executive officer of global trading firm Trafigura said on Tuesday. - "We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it's not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there," Jeremy Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit. - Global crude benchmark Brent LCOc1 has recovered 60% since the start of the year, trading at above $80 a barrel, as nations ease COVID-19 restrictions while the world's economy rebounds. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - An oil market rally may ease as prices that hit a three-year high last month help to push up global production, particularly in the United States, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. - Oil rebounded from a weak start on Tuesday as worries over tight inventories underpinned prices, although optimism was limited by fears over demand following a pickup in COVID-19 cases in Europe. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 92.08 1.45 1.60 90.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.06 -54.55 -0.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 92.23 1.45 1.60 90.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.1 0.06 150.00 0.04 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 92.38 1.45 1.59 90.93 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.25 0.06 31.58 0.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 92.78 1.35 1.48 91.43 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.65 -0.04 -5.80 0.69 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 90.14 1.11 1.25 89.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 -0.14 -48.28 0.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Barbara Lewis)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's gasoil demand dips in first half of November - data

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil demand contracted by about a fifth during the first fifteen days of November from the pre-COVID levels, after a festive season led brief recovery last month, preliminary sales data of state-run refiners showed. India's gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sri Lanka shuts only oil refinery to manage forex crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has temporarily shut its only oil refinery as part of efforts to manage dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the energy minister said on Tuesday, triggering long queues at petrol stations. The 51-year old Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery, which has a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day, was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil price rally set to ease as supply rebounds, IEA says

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An oil market rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month help push up global production, particularly in the United States, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. But the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report that U.S....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

IEA revises up 2022 average oil price assumption to $79.40 a barrel

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its assumption for the 2022 average Brent crude oil price to $79.40 a barrel and $71.50 a barrel this year. “We publish our price assumptions when we think that this can be useful for the understanding of...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy