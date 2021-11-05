CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Our little girl is back': Cleo Smith's family thank WA police in first public statement

The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLPfm_0cnSGo9U00
Ellie Smith carries her daughter Cleo in her arms. The family have issued a statement thanking police and community for their support.

The family of Cleo Smith have thanked police and locals in their remote Western Australian community for helping to “bring their little girl back” to them.

In their first public statement, released on Friday afternoon, Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, and stepfather, Jake Gliddon, said the family were “humbled by the love and support” they had received from “not only our local community but the whole of Western Australia and across the country” in relation to their daughter’s alleged abduction.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the rescue of our daughter Cleo Smith,” the statement said.

“In particular, we would like to thank WA Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends.

The pair said they “are so thankful that our little girl is back within our arms and our family is whole again”.

“As we try to get on with our lives, we ask that you respect our privacy,” they said.

Police officers discovered Cleo alone in a house in the town of Carnarvon which they raided in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 18 days after the four-year-old went missing from her family’s tent at a remote campsite on the north-west coast of WA.

Terence Darrell Kelly, the 36-year-old man who was arrested shortly after Cleo’s discovery, has been charged with abducting her.

Police found Cleo alive and well and playing with toys when they discovered her at about 1am inside the Carnarvon property, which was just minutes from her family’s home in the south of the town and 75km from the Blowholes campsite she went missing from in October.

On Friday, Kelly was flown from Carnarvon to a maximum-security prison in Perth.

He appeared before a magistrate in Carnarvon on Thursday in relation to various offences including one count of forcibly taking a child under 16, and was remanded in custody ahead of the matter returning to court next month.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the matter returning to court next month.

The police commissioner, Chris Dawson, said Kelly would be subject to extra security measures “for obvious reasons”, having twice been hospitalised after self-harming while in custody.

The lead investigator, Det Supt Rod Wilde, has previously said police “will allege … he acted solely, alone”.

Since reuniting Cleo with her family, police have released an audio recording of the moment officers first entered the room in the Carnarvon home where they found her. During the exchange, officers asked her name and she responded “my name is Cleo”.

Police also released footage from an officer’s body camera showing the moment Cleo was carried out of the house with one of the officers present later describing the four-year-old as having been like “a little Energizer bunny”.

The WA premier, Mark McGowan, visited Cleo and her family in Carnarvon on Thursday. He gave the four-year-old two teddy bears named after the officers who rescued her

“We did a few high fives. I, unfortunately, trod on her new Barbie shoes and broke one of them. So I owe her a pair of shoes,” McGowan said.

“It was a lovely experience to meet that little girl. She’s just bubbly, playing, friendly, sweet. She was eating an icy pole, she spilled it everywhere. She told me it was very, very sticky, which I believed, and she was just delightful,” the premier said.

WA police do not expect anyone to claim the $1m reward for information about Cleo’s whereabouts that had been offered by the government – the equal largest reward ever offered by the state. Cleo’s family live in Carnarvon.

The Guardian

The Guardian

