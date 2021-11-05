CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerr: Credit NH Gov. Sununu for calling out GOP crazies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical courage among America’s elected leaders is likely at its lowest point since the “Red Scare” McCarthy era of the 1950s. It’s reached the point now where even the most modest feats of rationality are worth noting. So in that vein, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu should be recognized...

Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Mr. Sununu won’t go to Washington: Governor’s decision shakes up political landscape

In retrospect, perhaps Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement Tuesday – that he will seek a fourth term as governor rather than try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan – shouldn’t have been a surprise. As often as Sununu has said he loves his job, he’s derided Congress as ineffectual and a place where doing nothing is called […] The post Mr. Sununu won’t go to Washington: Governor’s decision shakes up political landscape appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
mediaite.com

Morning Joe Calls Out GOP Silence Over Paul Gosar’s Murder Fantasy Video: ‘Career Would Be Over’ Anywhere Else

Morning Joe excoriated the Republican Party’s congressional leaders for saying nothing about Representative Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) anime depiction of himself killing his colleague, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The video is a spoof of Attack on Titan, in which, Gosar is shown slashing Ocasio-Cortez in the back of her neck after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Trump slams Chris Christie for calling on GOP to move on from 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed rival-turned-ally-turned-potential-rival-again Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election. The ex-New Jersey governor, who like Trump is weighing another run for president in 2024, issued the warning at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in...
vpr.org

Gov. Chris Sununu announces fourth bid for governor's office

Gov. Chris Sununu said he will run for a fourth term as New Hampshire's governor, rather than challenge incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an...
WMUR.com

Analysis: Who will enter Senate race with Sununu out?

VIDEO: News 9's John Distaso and Adam Sexton discuss why Gov. Chris Sununu decided against running for Senate and who might now enter the race. Sununu's decision leaves retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc as the only announced 2022 GOP U.S. Senate candidate -- at least for the moment. Others are expected to jump in, but without Sununu, there is currently no clear backup for the GOP frontrunner's position.
WCAX

Gov. Sununu to run for reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday morning said he will run again for governor, bypassing a widely speculated run for the U.S. Senate. The Republican is currently serving his third term as governor, winning in 2020 with more votes than any candidate in state history. There...
