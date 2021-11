Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Brighton rival Graham Potter has a big future ahead of him. Klopp admits Brighton pushed them all the way for their 2-2 draw at Anfield. He later said: "He has all you need, he definitely has all you need. I don't know Graham now too well, I think what I can say is he is an absolutely nice fella and then what I can say is that his team mirrors his ability and that's really good. He has obviously a clear idea about football and he is doing a brilliant job.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO