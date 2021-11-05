CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona draw up Jan plan for Arsenal striker Lacazette

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are eyeing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. Off contract in June, Lacazette hasn't heard from Arsenal about talks over a new deal. As such, the Frenchman is resigned to end his...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Arsenal#Discounts#Frenchman#Tribal Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
