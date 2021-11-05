Barcelona draw up Jan plan for Arsenal striker Lacazette

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is too 'isolated' at Paris Saint-Germain and that the Ligue 1 giants should do more to get the best out of him. Argentinian superstar Messi signed for PSG as free agent in the summer after Barcelona's financial woes meant they could not afford to keep him, but life in France has got off to a somewhat slow start.
Arsenal and Barcelona are set to compete over the signature of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, according to the latest rumors. The English forward is not getting the minutes he has grown accustomed to this season under Pep Guardiola’s watch. Sterling seems to be open to a move, and Barcelona are said to be interested.
Jordi Alba wasn’t happy to see Barcelona held to a draw against Alaves on Saturday in La Liga and talked about the team’s problems after the match. The Catalan giants took the lead through a superb striker from Memphis Depay but were undone shortly afterwards when Luis Rioja grabbed a late equalizer.
Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Off contract in June, Cavani is expected to leave United this summer before playing out his final days back home in South America. However, such has been his form that Cavani could yet be convinced to stay in Europe in 2022. And...
Arsenal look to have found their man to replace Lacazette. According to reliable journalist Ekrem Konar, Arsenal will make a loan offer for out of favour Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic. The Gunners will be expected to launch an offer in the January transfer window which will include an option...
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will be unavailable for at least the next three months after undergoing “a diagnostic and therapeutic process” for a cardiological issue.The 33-year-old former Manchester City forward was taken to hospital on Saturday after leaving the field early in Barca’s 1-1 draw at home to Alaves in LaLiga.Aguero was making his first start at the Nou Camp since his summer transfer but his evening lasted just 41 minutes.The Argentinian reported chest discomfort and appeared to be suffering breathing problems, although he managed to walk from the field as he was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.A Barca statement on...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident over new contract talks with his strikers. Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract at the end of the season, as is academy graduate Eddie Nketiah, who was on target against Leeds in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Were both players to depart, Arteta would...
Arsenal's young players appreciate the presence of Alexandre Lacazette. That's according to former Gunners defender Martin Keown, who says that the younger core of the squad look up to Lacazette as a role model and "love having him around." He said on BT Sport: "That know-how and maturity [he brings...
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined to land Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. La Gazzetta dello Sport says new manager Antonio Conte has been 'assured' by the board about their commitment to signing Vlahovic in January. Franck Kessie is also reportedly on their hit list as the Italian looks...
Xavi had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona's wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal half-time lead. Playing their final match under caretaker-coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as the club's new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of their best halves of the season.
Barcelona want Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette to join the club when his contract expires next summer, according to reports. Lacazette joined Arsenal back in 2018 from Olympique Lyonnais for a then-record fee but has struggled to produce consistently since. The Frenchman's contract at the Emirates is up next summer - but there has been talk of an extension.
Philippe Coutinho has defended his commitment to Barcelona after he was accused of lacking professionalism following a sluggish warm-up at Celta Vigo on Saturday. The former Liverpool midfielder started the LaLiga clash on the bench but interim manager Sergi Barjuan reportedly asked him to get ready for action when winger Ansu Fati picked up an injury.
When Claudia Riumallo Pineda wakes up, it does not take her long to know where she is.
From her bedroom window she can see the Johan Cruyff Stadium inside Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva training ground, where she dreams of one day playing for the women's first team.
She is on the right track. The 18-year-old is one of nine trailblazers who this season became the first female players to enrol at La Masia, Barca's famed football academy and proving ground for the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez.
Since its opening in 1979 as an old house next to Camp Nou, La Masia has never had female residents.
Franck Kessie has resisted a new contract offer from AC Milan. Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio reports Milan have raised their offer to €6.5million (£5.5m) a year but the Ivory Coast international is holding out for around €9m (£7.7m) per year. The 24-year-old has attracted interest from all around Europe...
