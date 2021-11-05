CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generation Climate: How the crisis made young people the adults in the room

By Rachel Ramirez
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — Vanessa Nakate was 21 when deadly floods inundated vast swaths of East Africa in 2018. She didn't consider herself a climate activist at the time, but soon after that disaster she and her younger siblings and cousins decorated placards and started climate protests in her home city of Kampala,...

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Washington Post

Even at COP26, Democrats struggle to overcome Manchin's stalling on climate

Last week, what with governors’ elections, Jan. 6 prosecutions and finagling over the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda in Washington, one could almost forget that a major U.N. climate conference — the “last best hope” for the world to pull itself together and avoid catastrophic climate change — was happening across the Atlantic, in Glasgow, Scotland.
WSAV News 3

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in […]
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
BBC

COP26: Obama tells young people to stay angry on climate fight

Barack Obama has called for young people to "stay angry" in the fight against climate change, but warned that they "can't be too pure" for politics. The former US president said "the US is back" under Joe Biden's leadership, and scolded China and Russia for failing to show up at the COP26 climate summit.
World Economic Forum

Climate talks will fail without more young people's voices

Young people are the least to blame for climate change – and the most vulnerable to its effects. Meaningful collaboration with young people on this issue is absolutely crucial. Here's how to ensure their voices are heard. Of the world’s 1.8 billion young people aged between 10-24, Greta Thunberg is...
sunflower-alliance.org

Poor People's Campaign Climate Crisis Event, November 14

Hear from Black and Indigenous leaders about the ways the ecological crisis of climate change is creating a “perfect storm” of interlocking injustices, including poverty, racism, militarism, and religious nationalism. Join the California Poor People’s Campaign for a webinar featuring:. Tom Goldtooth, Chair of the Indigenous Environmental Network. William Barber...
globallandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Peoples Must be Central to Tackling the Climate Crisis

By David Kaimowitz, Senior Forestry Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Manager, Forest and Farm Facility. As leaders from around the globe gather for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), it is vital that they recognize two important facts. The first is that we cannot reach climate goals without protecting and sustainably managing the carbon-absorbing forests that cover a third of the Earth’s land surface.
sandiegouniontribune.com

Column: These people are bearing the brunt of California's climate crisis

When smoke appears on the horizon, Maria Salinas wants to run. She knows California’s wildfires mean working in the fields as ash rains down and asthma closes off her airways. “When you spit, the saliva is black,” Salinas, a 41-year-old Indigenous farmworker and activist, told me outside the tin house...
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
The Drum

How adland can tackle the climate crisis

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. In 2015, 196 nations signed an international treaty on climate change known as the Paris Agreement. Responding to science that showed global temperatures were increasing – as measured against average temperatures before the Industrial Revolution and the wholesale burning of fossil fuels that powered it – these nations committed their efforts to limit the temperature increase to well below 2C.
