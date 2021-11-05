CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Get tickets to see Jay Leno at MGM

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zYVf_0cnSDDnM00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale this Friday to see Jay Leno live at Symphony Hall on March 12.

Springfield Wine Exchange at Tower Square opens

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning this Friday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com , Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Jay Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the world. He currently hosts and produces Jay Leno’s Garage , now in its fifth season.

Entertainment at Symphony Hall

  • Chicago, October 6, 2021
  • Brian Regan, November 12, 2021
  • Joe Bonamassa, November 19, 2021
  • Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, December 10, 2021
  • Jay Leno, March 12, 2022
  • Boyz II Men, March 13, 2022
  • Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere – World Tour, March 20, 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Tom Segura
Person
Jay Leno
NBC News

Kyle Rittenhouse takes witness stand

Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors Wednesday that one of two men he gunned down during a protest in Wisconsin last year had threatened to kill him earlier in the evening. Testifying in his own defense, Rittenhouse said he was protecting private property in Kenosha and providing first aid on Aug. 25, 2020, when his fatal confrontations with Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, unfolded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy