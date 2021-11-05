Get tickets to see Jay Leno at MGM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale this Friday to see Jay Leno live at Symphony Hall on March 12.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning this Friday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com , Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Jay Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the world. He currently hosts and produces Jay Leno’s Garage , now in its fifth season.

