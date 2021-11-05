CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Career fair being held for military members at Eastfield Mall in Springfield

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PhDg_0cnSCyag00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A career fair is being held for veterans and their families at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield Friday.

Veterans Inc. in Springfield along with VOICE (Veterans Outreach Into Community Engagement) has organized its 5th annual military and veterans career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 40 employers and 20 veterans service providers.

Services available to veterans in East Longmeadow, Hampden, and Wales

Some of the organizations that will be in attendance include:

  • Amazon
  • MGM Springfield
  • Sullivan Paper
  • United States Postal Service
  • UMass Amherst
  • MassMutual
  • US Tsubaki Automotive
  • CRRC
  • Callaway Golf

Service providers include the VA, Veterans Inc, MassHire, and Springfield Vet Center.

