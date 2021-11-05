Ghostface is back in new Scream featurette

Join members of the cast and crew for a look at what brings the legacy and new cast together in the upcoming all-new Scream movie. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. The film's producers are William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. The executive producers are Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena. It is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Scream (2022), directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.
