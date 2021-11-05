CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostface is back in new Scream featurette

By Amie Cranswick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has released a new ‘Ghostface is Back’ featurette for Scream which sees stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Jack Quaid, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, and executive producer Kevin Williamson discuss the slasher horror; check it out here…. Twenty-five years...

Modern Mainstream Film: Passable and Disposable?

Tom Jolliffe looks at modern mainstream cinema. Is it being led by disposable content over long-standing legacy?. The pace at which the world evolves can be frightening sometimes. You blink, suddenly you look around and you’re 40, you’ve got a house, wife, kid and you make groaning noises when you bend down to pick something up (okay, maybe that’s just me). Everything has developed, improved and technological advancements have changed the shape of the industry. Back when I was but a cinema loving noob (newb?) to the joys of appreciating film, my viewing would consist of three options: A trip to the cinema, a video tape, or whatever happened to be on one of the four TV channels (5 when a fifth terrestrial channel in the UK opened up an array of Shannon Tweed/Joan Severance late night specials).
Collider

'Scream': Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera Discuss the Evolution of Woodsboro and Not Knowing Ghostface's Identity While Filming

You know who’s just as excited about the new Scream movie as we are? The cast of the film! Back in October 2020 when they were filming, I got the chance to take part in a virtual set visit and while the cast couldn’t reveal any plot information about the franchise’s fifth installment, that didn’t stop them from sharing their enthusiasm for joining one of the most iconic horror series of all time.
MovieWeb

Ghostface Takes a Stab at Sidney Prescott in New Scream Poster

A pair of new posters for the upcoming Scream sequel tease the terror to come. The first one-sheet features the latest wearer of the iconic Ghostface mask brandishing a blade with ill-intent, which reflects the determined face of franchise heroine Sidney Prescott. But who will be the killer behind the mask this time?
digitalspy.com

Scream star responds to Sidney fan theory about new movie

The new Scream movie debuted its trailer a few weeks ago, but the film isn't coming out until January. This means that fans are trying to fill the time by coming up with all sorts of theories. One that's been doing the rounds lately suggests that Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott...
Cinema Blend

New Scream Video Reveals More Plot, Footage, And Neve Campbell

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now. And in addition to new properties, a number of beloved franchises have returned as well. Case in point: the upcoming Scream movie. And a new video revealed way more plot, footage, and (of course) Neve Campbell.
toofab.com

New Scream Footage Teases Major Life Update for One of the OGs

"Ghostface is back and it's scary as ever," warns Courteney Cox in this featurette for the fifth Scream film. Along with teasing how the original trio of Sidney, Gale and Dewey gets pulled into a new series of murders in Woodsboro and a few of the fresh cast members, the footage also seems to confirm a major update for Sid -- is that a baby stroller?! "Scream" hits theaters January 14, 2022.
IGN

Scream (2022) - Ghostface Is Back Official Featurette

Join members of the cast and crew for a look at what brings the legacy and new cast together in the upcoming all-new Scream movie. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. The film's producers are William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. The executive producers are Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena. It is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Scream (2022), directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.
Cinema Blend

The Scream Movies: The Villains Behind Every Ghostface So Far

The Scream movies have remained one of the most fun horror series over the past 25 years. It’s coming back to the horror fold early next year, as Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and the gang return to Woodsboro for the first time in over a decade. What makes Scream and its villain, Ghostface, particularly unique from other slasher franchises is it is someone different every time. Plus, they are uniquely guided by the awareness of all-time great scary movies before. Ahead of 2022’s Scream, let’s take a look at every Ghostface so far.
flickeringmyth.com

10 Essential Forgotten 90s Thrillers

Tom Jolliffe offers up a selection of essential forgotten 90s thrillers…. The 90’s was a veritable treasure trove of thrillers. A decade prior, which saw a more growing fascination in the rising blockbuster, as well as other genre cinema, saw your classic pot boiler thriller pushed slightly to the wayside. Not so much a throwback to the full on intensity of 68-77 American cinema, a new wave in the 90’s, replete with obsessive stalkers, relentless serial killers, or femme fatales saw a number of great films in the genre come and become iconic, and often a distinct callback to Hitchcock inspired stories. You had Basic Instinct, Seven, The Usual Suspects, Primal Fear, Fight Club and more. A veritable mix of thrillers with different tones. Psychologically complex in some cases and very of their time in others (Fight Club is pure 90s, but in such a way as it hasn’t dated).
flickeringmyth.com

Liam Neeson’s Enduring Action Hero Appeal

Tom Jolliffe on Liam Neeson’s enduring appeal as an action hero…. The sheer presence and charismatic Irish drawl of a certain Liam Neeson has long been engaging audiences. He meandered as a supporting artist for a number of years, before eventually becoming something of a critical darling in Schindler’s List, and his tall stature, rugged looks and charm also made him popular with the female audience members with films like Rob Roy. Neeson had been no stranger to doing action. He had some cult success with Darkman, Sam Raimi’s enjoyably gonzo comic book film (that wasn’t really a comic book film). The aforementioned Rob Roy of course too, and a string of parts in the 80’s that required him to show his physical prowess. Aside from being a lofty 6ft4 and solidly set, Neeson among a number of grafting, masculine jobs in his younger days (as well as more intellectual work in addition, like teaching) was also an amateur boxer.
ComicBook

New Scream Images Released

Scream (2022) is coming our way with a bold new attempt to rekindle the meta-minded slasher-horror franchise. The new Scream trailer caught a lot of horror fans by surprise with its modern twist on Wes Craven's classic Scream movie formula - and today, Paramount has released a new batch of Scream photos as a way of continuing to drum up the film's publicity. The new Scream photos over at Total Film include new looks at series protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) ready for some gun-toting action - while her perennial foe, the Ghostface Killer, gets down to some bloody business himself.
