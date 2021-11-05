CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Job fair for military service members and veterans

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNWj7_0cnSCu3m00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass Hire will host a job fair for military service members and veterans this Friday at the Eastfield Mall.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on November 5 in the former Macy’s building, and over 40 employers are looking to hire.

Mass Hire will also offer career development services and more than 20 veteran service providers will be in attendance ready to give on-site services.

