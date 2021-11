You would figure with all the trees in our great state we wouldn't have to go elsewhere for the most famous Christmas tree on earth. When you think about it, it is quite possible of all the states in the union New York is right near the top when it comes to the sheer number of pine trees in this state. It's got to be high millions or even billions. Ok, maybe not billions - but you get the point. We've got so many pine cones flying around every year it will make your head spin. And out of all those trees, one could not be found to place at Rockefeller Center for Christmas?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO