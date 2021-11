(Credit: Darris Lee Harris) Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced that Paul Gunning will join the company as their new vice president and chief marketing officer. Gunning will bring with him over 20 years of experience with DDB Worldwide, one of the largest marketing communication networks in the world. For seven years, he served as President of DDB U.S. and oversaw a portfolio of over $200 million, as well as 600 employees in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and St. Louis. He has also spent five years as chief executive officer of DDB’s Tribal Worldwide, one of the world’s leading digital marketing agency networks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO