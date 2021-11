Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced its intention to release a Buy Now, Pay Later programme for its clients. The Australian bank will offer a 4% rebate on the value of purchases to merchants using its StepPay platform until the end of 2021. CBA clients will receive AUD 20 on an AUD 500 transaction and up to AUD 5,000 in cashback, stimulating merchants to offer discounts to end customers whenever using the service.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO