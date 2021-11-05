First Warning Weather Day with Storms

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in store for one more mild day, before big changes arrive in our weather. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will start off in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) The best chance for a shower will arrive after 5 p.m., with increasing shower chances Wednesday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances skyrocket to 100 percent for Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance of rain will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday, with falling temperatures through...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO