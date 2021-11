"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress." (Washington) — The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a new round of subpoenas to several ex-Trump administration officials and allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney John Eastman, who wrote a memo outlining ways former Vice President Mike Pence could reject Joe Biden’s electoral count victory.

