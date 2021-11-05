NFL Week 9 DFS Tournament Picks

It almost seemed as if we were finally going to get a normal, highly-anticipated game on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8. But because we can’t have nice things, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard (who has already been ruled out) are trending toward being sidelined for the Green Bay Packers when they square off with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Also, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is traveling with the team, but he will be a game-time decision as he has yet to be activated from injured reserve. Even amid all of the injury and COVID-19 news, the show(down) must go on over at DraftKings. Without further ado, here are my captain and flex picks for Thursday night’s contest between the Packers and the Cardinals.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO