HBCU football was once the glamour sport in Black communities. especially in the South. For decades many of this nation’s finest football players were headlining at Grambling State, Florida A&M and Tennessee State. The lily-white schools in the SEC, SWC and ACC ignored them, but the NFL didn’t, and many of these players would go on to be pro football stars. But then the era of integration saw these predominantly white institutions now welcoming Black stars into their ranks, something that decimated the ranks of HBCUs.,

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO