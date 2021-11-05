CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Redington Beach, FL

Doubletree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach recently renovated

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
The Doubletree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach is one of the only hotels in the area, and it recently underwent a big renovation.

The full-service hotel sits right on the beach and features the Mangos Restaurant & Tiki Bar.

"It's a little less congested here so that our beaches are a little more quiet, which is absolutely wonderful," said Julie Canalejo, Guest Services Manager. "We recently finished a hotel-wide renovation. So all of our guest rooms have a nice modern feel to them, which is wonderful for our guests."

The hotel was built in 1986 and is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

