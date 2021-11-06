Enhanced security measures in place for 2021 TCS NYC Marathon

Half a century of the New York City Marathon is a big deal and festivities will be getting underway Friday.

There will be some changes this year, but one thing that won't change is the strict security.

The NYPD says thousands of uniformed and plain-clothed officers will be posted along the 26.2-mile route through all five boroughs.

There will also be helicopter drones, blocker cars, police boats, heavy weapons teams, and K-9s..

The TCS New York City Marathon returns Sunday with 30,000 runners down about 20,000 from the usual field of more than 50,000. The decrease is due to pandemic safety measures.

Last year, the marathon was virtual so organizers are looking forward to getting back to the usual fanfare, in the biggest event for the city this year.

The first groups of runners will leave the starting line in Staten Island at 8 a.m. Sunday. Various road closures city-wide will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. Sunday until approximately 7:00 p.m. as runners make their way through Central Park.

The Central Park transverse roads at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue. Expect several other bus diversions along the marathon route across the city.

The upper level of the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge will be closed in both directions on Saturday, November 6 at 11:00 p.m.

The lower level will remain open in both directions until Sunday at 7:00 a.m. Both levels will be closed to all traffic in both directions from 7:00 a.m. until approximately 4:00 p.m.

Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction during the above closures.

Motorists should anticipate delays and allow for additional travel time or seek alternate routes.

Those wanting to view the race can take public transit to various locations along the marathon route and should check the MTA app for updates.

