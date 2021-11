VMS Openings for United, Third, GRF Representatives. Applications will be accepted starting November 15, 2021, for United Laguna Woods Mutual, Third Laguna Hills Mutual and Golden Rain Foundations representatives on the VMS Board of Directors. There are three openings: One as the representative for the Third Board, one as the representative for the United Board and one as the representative for GRF Board. Each term will expire at VMS’ 2024 annual election.

