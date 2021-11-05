CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

 11 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday...

prweek.com

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has turned a crisis into a PR disaster

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq alleged over a year ago that he was the victim of repeated racist abuse while playing for the county. Yorkshire’s responses to those allegations have done nothing to quell the rising tide of negative public opinion. Instead, they have contrived to make the situation worse at every turn.
SPORTS
newschain

Yorkshire name new chair as club’s racism crisis continues

Lord Kamlesh Patel has accepted the challenge of steering Yorkshire through one of the most damaging chapters in their long history, taking over as chair on the day the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis deepened amid new allegations. After a week of steadily escalating pressure – from politicians, campaign groups and...
SOCIETY
abc17news.com

Cricket racism: Sponsors quit English club over claims

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted to using a racial slur against Azeem Rafiq, a former teammate at Yorkshire. The cricket club recently concluded that no employees would face any action, leading to major sponsors this week abandoning deals over the handling of the case. Ballance accepted he was responsible for some of the offensive and derogatory terms that Rafiq revealed he was subjected to during his time playing for the county in northern England.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism. Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement and “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq.Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon also under pressure to step down, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal. Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
Azeem Rafiq
Telegraph

Yorkshire banned from staging England matches over cricket racism scandal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been banned from staging England matches and other major games after serious action was finally taken over the “abhorrent” racism scandal to engulf the county side. The England & Wales Cricket Board bowed to intense pressure for “heads to roll” at one of the country’s...
SOCIETY
newschain

Mark Arthur stands down as Yorkshire chief executive amid racism crisis

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire with immediate effect. Arthur has faced intense pressure over recent days as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism has escalated. Rafiq renewed his longstanding calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after...
SOCIETY
#Racism#County Cricket#Ap
Raleigh News & Observer

Root urges ‘change and actions’ amid cricket racism crisis

England cricket captain Joe Root called for “change and actions” from his county team, Yorkshire, in response to a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have rocked the sport. “These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart," Root said in a statement issued...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire racism crisis: All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s DCMS hearing

The racism crisis engulfing Yorkshire will be laid bare on Tuesday when the parliamentary select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport holds an evidence session into the subject.Here, the PA news agency looks at what that means and at some of the key players.What is a select committee?A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
SOCIETY
newschain

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq breaks down in tears in front of MPs as he reveals he was constantly called the ‘P’-word at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it. Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.
SOCIETY
