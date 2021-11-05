Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

"So damn proud of you, really."
US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday.
The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!"
POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
