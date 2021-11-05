CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares, Wall St futures lower ahead of US jobs report

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Shares opened lower in Europe on...

www.perutribune.com

AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

World stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Strong US jobs report

A quiet start to a quiet week in terms of economic data releases. Norway's manufacturing production for September will be released this morning. Later this week, US CPI for October will be released on Wednesday and consensus looks for a slight uptick given the ongoing wage pressures and supply shortages. Chinese PPI released on Wednesday is also expected to further accelerate from the current elevated levels. On the Euro Area, German ZEW index released on Tuesday will offer a first glimpse of the November growth momentum.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Wall St books records, weekly gains on strong jobs report, Pfizer COVID-19 pill cheer

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes scored record closing highs on Friday and booked solid gains for the week following a strong U.S. jobs report and positive data for Pfizer’s experimental pill against COVID-19. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record high closes for their seventh straight sessions, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record. All three indexes posted weekly gains for their fifth straight weeks.
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks up broadly on Wall Street after solid US jobs report

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as traders welcomed news of a rebound in hiring by U.S. employers last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 70% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground and it is on track for its best week since July.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Asian Markets Struggle To Track Wall St Rally, Eyes On US Jobs

Asian markets were mixed Friday following the previous day's gains, with eyes on the release of key US jobs data later in the day, while investors are also assessing the outlook for central bank monetary policy in the face of surging inflation. Equities around the world enjoyed a healthy run-up...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures are slightly lower ahead of the Fed decision

U.S. stock futures were muted in morning trading Wednesday as investors awaited a decision from the Federal Reserve on its move to start withdrawing the support it has been providing. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 51 points. S&P 500 futures were about flat and Nasdaq 100 futures rose slightly....
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead: Four central banks and the US Jobs Report

The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve meetings are the highlights of the week ahead. Usually, the US jobs report is the main feature of the beginning of a new month's high-frequency data cycle. However, the FOMC meeting two days earlier may take away some of its significance, even if it still possesses some headline risk.
BUSINESS

