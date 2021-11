The $10 million is for intel that leads to the identification or location of anyone who holds a leadership position in the DarkSide group. Any bounty hunters out there could potentially score a cool $10 million if they help the US government snag one of the leaders of the DarkSide ransomware gang. On Thursday, the US State Department announced the new bounty, offering the money for any information that helps to identify or locate one of the cybercriminals who has a key leadership position in the infamous group.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO