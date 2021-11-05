CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Don't forget to fall back this weekend

By Cliff Saunders
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

It's that time of year again. Time to fall back by an hour.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2:00AM, so we get back the hour of sleep we lost about six months ago. Texas State Senator Jose Menendez tells KTRH the whole exercise is not necessary.

"It's just something that's gotten stuck, like a lot of other old laws that are on the books that haven't been changed. It needs to change," he explained.

He's tried to pass legislation in Austin on multiple occasions. And he says he will try again in 2023.

"Let the voters decide, because there is some contention between whether we stick with normal time or DST. I don't care which one we stick with. We'll get used to whatever time that is. Just pick one," Menendez said.

If Menendez can somehow get this done, Scott Yates with 'Lock the Clock' says it will give the country a blueprint as to how to finally do this.

"You could then figure out a path for federal legislation to get passed," Yates said. "Texas could really hold the key to moving things forward."

In the last four years 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year round DST, if Congress were to allow such a change, In this year's legislative session alone, six stated enacted legislation to make DST year round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOyk1_0cnS8fAU00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Daylight Saving Time Is This Weekend – Prepare To Fall Back

Here it is, my annual post to remind you that this weekend is Daylight Saving Time. I will also remind you again that there is no 's' - it is saving time, not savings time. Either way, it sucks. I am not a fan. Sure we will get used to it getting darker earlier, but it does not mean I have to like it. I feel like there is always talk of ending DST, but it never happens.
wkdzradio.com

Don’t Forget: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Morning

Don’t forget to set clocks back an hour before sleep tonight, as Daylight saving time comes to an end around 2 in the morning Sunday. This will bring an extra hour of sleep into the picture, but it’s going to get darker quicker, and it’s the beginning of increasingly shorter amounts of daylight until the winter solstice on December 21. By the end of November and most of December, we’ll have roughly 9 ½ hours of daylight.
GERMANY
KING 5

Don’t forget: Washington will still turn clocks back Sunday despite daylight saving time law

SEATTLE — Washingtonians will still need to turn their clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, despite state lawmakers approving permanent daylight saving time in 2019. That’s because Washington can't do away with standard time unless Congress gives approval. Federal law allows states to opt-out of daylight saving time, but it doesn’t allow states to do the opposite.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
cityofls.net

Don't Forget to Set Your Clocks Back on Nov. 7 and Something Else....

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 7, at 2 a.m. As we set our clocks back, take the time to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms. Check the date on your alarms to make sure they are not more than ten years old, and replace them if they are. Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they work!
30Seconds

The End of Daylight Saving Time: Don't Lose Your Mojo When the Clocks Fall Back

That post-summer sluggishness usually kicks in every October as we head into fall. The temperatures drop and the one thing that makes winter’s rapid approach evident regardless of climate is the loss of daylight due to daylight saving time ending. For many, this loss of daylight also leads to a loss of energy, an uptick in short temper and even bouts of depression. So how can we ease into the rapidly approaching winter months?
AMAZON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Menendez
amtrib.com

Don’t forget about dove hunting as October continues

Exiting a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday afternoon down on the northern edge of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, I was reminded once again that it’s still dove season for another few days. In fact, the first split of the 2021-22 dove season in the North Zone where Grayson County and the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Time Change#Dst#Lock The Clock#Congress#Ktrh News#Ktrhnews
news4sanantonio.com

Fall back! Don't forget to change clocks on Sunday

It's time for a change for most of the United States. The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.
ARIZONA STATE
alvareviewcourier.com

Fall back this weekend as DST ends

Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m. Clocks will be set back one hour, giving us more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings. It's "fall back" time so set your clock back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Don't worry about your cellphone as it automatically resets itself.
INDIANA STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
377
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy