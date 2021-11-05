Don't forget to fall back this weekend

It's that time of year again. Time to fall back by an hour.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2:00AM, so we get back the hour of sleep we lost about six months ago. Texas State Senator Jose Menendez tells KTRH the whole exercise is not necessary.

"It's just something that's gotten stuck, like a lot of other old laws that are on the books that haven't been changed. It needs to change," he explained.

He's tried to pass legislation in Austin on multiple occasions. And he says he will try again in 2023.

"Let the voters decide, because there is some contention between whether we stick with normal time or DST. I don't care which one we stick with. We'll get used to whatever time that is. Just pick one," Menendez said.

If Menendez can somehow get this done, Scott Yates with 'Lock the Clock' says it will give the country a blueprint as to how to finally do this.

"You could then figure out a path for federal legislation to get passed," Yates said. "Texas could really hold the key to moving things forward."

In the last four years 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year round DST, if Congress were to allow such a change, In this year's legislative session alone, six stated enacted legislation to make DST year round.