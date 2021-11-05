CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressive Journalists Call for an End to Balanced News Coverage

By Wyatt Goolsby
 5 days ago

Some reporters are calling for an end to balanced news coverage , saying the media should be more critical of Republicans.

A Los Angeles Times reporter wrote in October the mainstream media should stop trying to cover both sides of political issues. She’s calling for an end to what she refers to as “both-siderism”. Sherry Sylvester, with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, says many outlets in Lone Star State stopped covering conservative perspectives years ago. She notes the border crisis as one example.

“The urban newspapers are not reporting about what their fellow Texans along the border are experiencing, what cities are experiencing, what ranchers, landowners, businesspeople are experiencing,” Sylvester said.

She adds other important issues like property taxes and education are just ignored, unless it fits that media outlet’s political narrative.

“There’s been virtually no news story about how property taxes effect people, how they effect businesses,” Sylvester explained. “Instead, most of the news on property taxes is how local government needs money.”

She says while the media may only cover one side of many political stories, she says the truth will always prevail.

Comments / 239

Tropical Dave
5d ago

Well yeah.... that's the FIRST thing socialists and communists do... take control of the media and eliminate opposing points of view. 🤣

Reply(9)
260
Last Man Standing
5d ago

This isn’t new. LA Times, Ny Times, and other large (now decidedly left-wing) media outlets having been following those guidelines for years now. This is one of the reasons people distrust the media in general now and choose media that supports their ideology. This a a bad situation all the way around. Unfortunately, the media insists on doubling down on this pattern of disinformation.

Reply(4)
181
Thomas Wright
5d ago

trump warned everybody about fake news and this artical proves it by one of thier own don't tell people the truth just tell them what you want them got know news should be where your given all the facts not just what either party says and you take that for fact the media use to look into what was said and after research they tell you with facts what those facts are so her the people can make our own minds up the fake media isn't telling you how many illegals China Joe is pouring into this country or how many terrorist they've caught coming in they don't want you to Hitler Mao Stalin all did the same thing then proceeded to kill all who disagreed with them all you democrates think your good with it but what happens if it the other side or you say somthing they don't like or your family think about that

Reply(1)
91
