Need A Job? Publix Needs 30,000 Workers

By STAFF REPORT
 5 days ago
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Publix is on a massive hiring spree. If you need a job, the grocery chain needs you.

Publix issued this media advisory:

Publix Media Advisory

Publix plans to hire approximately 30,000 associates across the company’s seven-state operating area through the remainder of the year. The company will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for nonseasonal positions.

“As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers.”

At Publix, the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country, associates have a unique opportunity to become company owners through its employee stock ownership plan and employee stock purchase plan. Associates are supported in furthering their education with tuition reimbursement benefits, and they are encouraged to prepare for opportunities to advance their careers with the company.

Additionally, Publix recognizes the importance of the health and wellness of its associates by offering a dedicated program focused on their overall well-being. The company encourages and rewards its associates for getting the COVID-19 vaccination with a $125 Publix gift card.

Publix is devoted to the customers, associates, environment and communities it serves. The company gives nourishing fresh produce and nonperishable food to local food banks and monetary support to nonprofits each year, in addition to its corporate campaigns that focus on youth, education, reducing hunger and alleviating homelessness. The company also encourages its associates to serve their local communities during its two annual Publix Serves Weeks, when associates volunteer together across the company’s entire footprint.

