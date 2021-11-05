CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

This is the County in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8akr00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 447 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 269 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Plymouth County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Plymouth County stands at 351 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Sioux City metro area, Plymouth County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Plymouth County, IA 351 88 18,667 4,674
2 Dakota County, NE 320 65 23,439 4,762
3 Union County, SD 305 38 13,282 1,654
4 Woodbury County, IA 239 245 19,031 19,487
5 Dixon County, NE 191 11 13,435 772

