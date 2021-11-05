CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

COVID-19: Over 10.9 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Arizona. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0cnS8RlC00 It has now been 46 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 3, 525,071,855 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 160.0% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In Arizona, 81.2% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of November 3, in line with the national average of 81.0% and the 21st largest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 121.9% of the state population, lower than the 129.6% national figure and the 24th largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Arizona, 59.4% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 19th smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting the government, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting COVID-19 vaccines.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of November 3. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 3 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 West Virginia 3,199,005 1,591,974 49.8% 88.8% 15,235
49 Alabama 7,316,580 4,912,357 67.1% 100.2% 16,989
48 Idaho 2,525,520 1,740,319 68.9% 97.4% 16,357
47 Georgia 16,090,095 11,600,939 72.1% 109.3% 15,412
46 Mississippi 4,169,565 3,012,516 72.3% 101.2% 16,962
45 Arkansas 4,484,700 3,275,891 73.0% 108.6% 17,011
44 Alaska 1,198,225 879,430 73.4% 120.2% 18,340
43 South Carolina 7,755,515 5,768,771 74.4% 112.0% 17,456
42 Hawaii 2,642,060 1,989,327 75.3% 140.5% 5,767
41 South Dakota 1,372,495 1,038,214 75.6% 117.4% 17,508
40 Delaware 1,740,405 1,323,750 76.1% 135.9% 14,829
39 Kentucky 6,485,515 4,950,129 76.3% 110.8% 16,683
38 North Carolina 16,344,910 12,495,235 76.4% 119.1% 14,135
37 Oregon 7,430,085 5,692,361 76.6% 135.0% 8,716
36 Wyoming 757,105 580,188 76.6% 100.2% 17,904
35 Texas 45,361,985 34,834,541 76.8% 120.1% 14,566
34 North Dakota 1,058,810 814,242 76.9% 106.8% 19,579
33 Michigan 15,009,670 11,600,123 77.3% 116.2% 12,872
32 Louisiana 6,308,500 4,901,061 77.7% 105.4% 16,348
31 Maryland 11,035,790 8,590,289 77.8% 142.1% 9,299
30 Ohio 16,833,085 13,149,330 78.1% 112.5% 13,241
29 Kansas 4,315,615 3,371,975 78.1% 115.7% 14,963
28 Indiana 9,247,420 7,285,948 78.8% 108.2% 15,190
27 Montana 1,519,875 1,205,825 79.3% 112.8% 16,559
26 Missouri 8,611,575 6,844,723 79.5% 111.5% 13,953
25 Iowa 4,755,275 3,784,998 79.6% 120.0% 15,495
24 Tennessee 9,451,830 7,534,365 79.7% 110.3% 18,747
23 Florida 35,710,335 28,762,796 80.5% 133.9% 17,007
22 New Jersey 15,334,735 12,432,848 81.1% 140.0% 13,507
21 Arizona 10,927,290 8,870,506 81.2% 121.9% 16,088
20 New Hampshire 2,388,020 1,947,220 81.5% 143.2% 10,059
19 Washington 12,755,055 10,456,450 82.0% 137.3% 9,588
18 Nebraska 2,855,740 2,363,841 82.8% 122.2% 14,804
17 Pennsylvania 21,503,995 17,811,266 82.8% 139.1% 12,246
16 Utah 4,501,350 3,733,872 83.0% 116.5% 17,251
15 Illinois 19,720,925 16,363,224 83.0% 129.1% 13,429
14 Oklahoma 5,457,310 4,529,434 83.0% 114.5% 16,329
13 Maine 2,406,780 1,998,675 83.0% 148.7% 7,820
12 Minnesota 8,766,980 7,287,442 83.1% 129.2% 14,150
11 Nevada 4,407,550 3,675,224 83.4% 119.3% 14,658
10 Virginia 14,218,415 11,897,204 83.7% 139.4% 10,887
9 Vermont 1,184,820 993,641 83.9% 159.2% 6,006
8 Rhode Island 1,864,025 1,583,695 85.0% 149.5% 16,988
7 New York 32,599,455 27,776,964 85.2% 142.8% 13,182
6 California 64,092,085 54,681,532 85.3% 138.4% 12,431
5 Colorado 9,117,455 7,816,637 85.7% 135.7% 12,986
4 New Mexico 3,307,895 2,855,175 86.3% 136.2% 13,250
3 Massachusetts 12,211,280 10,540,525 86.3% 152.9% 12,408
2 Connecticut 6,276,725 5,468,079 87.1% 153.4% 11,315
1 Wisconsin 8,520,405 7,426,952 87.2% 127.6% 15,238

