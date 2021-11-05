CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8KpL00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 638 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 204 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem stands at 239 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Roanoke metro area, Salem ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Salem City, VA 239 61 13,704 3,497
2 Roanoke City, VA 238 237 12,190 12,144
3 Roanoke County, VA 189 177 12,816 11,994
4 Franklin County, VA 189 106 10,773 6,058
5 Craig County, VA 156 8 10,776 551
6 Botetourt County, VA 147 49 11,769 3,910

