Public Health

This is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8GIR00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 1,588 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 267 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lincoln County stands at 423 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Augusta-Richmond County metro area, Lincoln County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lincoln County, GA 423 33 15,233 1,188
2 Burke County, GA 373 84 16,554 3,733
3 McDuffie County, GA 354 76 16,332 3,511
4 Richmond County, GA 346 697 17,403 35,061
5 Edgefield County, SC 213 57 16,568 4,435
6 Aiken County, SC 207 345 16,162 26,978
7 Columbia County, GA 201 296 16,894 24,884

