Pets

Hey Guys, What Do You Like More, Cat Or Dog As Pet And Why?

AskMeAnything
 5 days ago

I just wonder which i can keep in my life.

Dogs all the way. Because: They want to be with you regardless of your mood. You can train them do things that are fun for you and the dog, and they like to protect their territory (which is also yours) They are reliable and fairly predictable. Your dog loves you and misses you when you're gone. Cats are manipulative, arrogant, untrustworthy, and they don't care if you live or die as long as someone else comes along and feeds them. They are un-trainable and they know there's nothing you can do about it... They will jump on the table and walk right over your dinner plate...
Cats, just simply because they are soo cute! However, I wish that cats would love you as dogs do, so with that, I'd have a dog instead.
Dogs. Hands down. Cats don't usually cuddle and are very temperamental.
cat kittys are adorable
Dog. Unless you want something fat, useless, and lazy, then get a cat haha
Either one as long as they are outside pets. For semi-inside pets - Dogs. Cats get on top of everything....
Don't know what kind of cats you guys have.. but mine loves me as much as my dog does. I vote for both.
Both because they are always there for you when you need them and show you love <3

which one do you prefer? Welcome to share your opinions with us in the comments!

