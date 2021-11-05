CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

This is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8EWz00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 1,020 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 222 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Dallas County stands at 255 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Springfield metro area, Dallas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Dallas County, MO 255 42 13,783 2,274
2 Webster County, MO 242 92 15,125 5,760
3 Greene County, MO 234 675 15,083 43,505
4 Christian County, MO 191 161 15,396 12,975
5 Polk County, MO 158 50 16,276 5,135

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
City
Delta, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Dallas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Sleep Deprived Counties

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy