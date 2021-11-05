CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8DeG00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 3,256 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 238 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grady County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grady County stands at 336 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, Grady County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grady County, OK 336 184 14,750 8,073
2 Lincoln County, OK 316 110 14,021 4,887
3 McClain County, OK 269 104 19,281 7,449
4 Logan County, OK 241 111 13,220 6,087
5 Oklahoma County,, OK 237 1,854 15,274 119,447
6 Cleveland County, OK 219 605 15,700 43,446
7 Canadian County, OK 211 288 16,953 23,177

